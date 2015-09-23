Glenn Close has quietly divorced her husband, David Shaw, after nearly a decade of marriage, a source confirms to ET.

The pair's split was "completely amicable," according to the source. Close married Shaw, her third husband, in 2006.

The "Damages" star gushed about Shaw to Good Housekeeping in 2007, a year after the couple wed.

"He's one of the most creative people I've ever met," Close said of the biotech entrepreneur. "He's a brilliant man, very much a man's man — he's incredibly athletic."

Close was rather reflective at the time, telling the mag that the advice she'd give to her younger self would be to trust her gut instinct.

"I would say: 'Pay attention. Listen to your inner voice,'" Close said. "A lot of times what that inner voice tells you is not the easiest thing to do. But don't override that voice, because that's who you really are."

Close and Shaw shared no children together, but the actress has one daughter, Annie Shaw, from a previous marriage.

