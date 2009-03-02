MIAMI (AP) -- Seven-time Grammy winner Gloria Estefan has performed to many packed arenas worldwide in a career spanning more than two decades. But for the first time she is taking her greatest hits tour to South America.

Estefan announce plans Monday to open in Uruguay on April 9 as she embarks on a tour with stops in Chile, Argentina, Peru and Ecuador. The Cuba native told a news conference that getting back to Latin America brings her "full circle."

"After so many years of planning to perform there, but because of logistics, you know, and a lot of political upheaval in Latin America ... being available to do it was just too difficult," Estefan explained. "I spent 15 years of my life traveling and we've been trying to get to Latin America forever."

Estefan said she will include older hits such as "Conga" and "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You" as well as newer ballads including "Anything for You" and "Coming Out of the Dark."

The show comes less than a year after her European tour to promote "90 Millas," a Spanish-language album of original songs inspired by Cuba.