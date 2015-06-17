Like mother, like daughter!

Kate Hudson and her mom Goldie Hawn showed off their beach bods, proving that good genes and hard work can really pay off.

The 36-year-old "Almost Famous" star and her 69-year-old Oscar winning mom frolicked in the waves while in Greece on Tuesday, and looked like they were just killing it at vacationing.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's Hottest Bikini Bods!

A source tells ET that the two stars planned the family vacay for a time when Kate's sons, Bingham and Ryder, were out of school, and that Muse frontman Matt Belamy -- Kate's ex and Bing's dad -- joined them on the trip.

Matt kept an eye on the kids, giving the girls a chance to play in the surf.

Along for the vacation were Kate's besties, stylist Sophie Lopez and Kari DeLonge.

NEWS: Kate Hudson Shows Off Insane Body in Skin-Bearing Dress

Kate, who rocked a tiny, nude bikini, and Goldie, in a blue one-piece, seemed to have a great time. According to the source, the girls were "posing for cute pics and splashing around in the water."

It just goes to show there's nothing better than European family beach vacation.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Kate Hudson's 20 hottest looks

Kate Hudson's fabulous night with mom Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson romance retrospective