HONG KONG (AP) -- Columbia Pictures says it is in talks with "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" director Michel Gondry to replace Hong Kong comedian Stephen Chow at the helm of its adaptation of "The Green Hornet."

Producer Neal Moritz said in a statement issued by the Hollywood studio Tuesday that the French filmmaker's works are "as daring as they are extraordinary."

Chow was originally slated to direct and star as Kato in "The Green Hornet" alongside Seth Rogen, but said in December he backed out as director so he could work on a superhero comedy with Jack Black.

The original series, which debuted on the radio in 1936, is about a newspaper publisher who moonlights as a masked crime-fighter along with his martial arts-expert sidekick.

In 1966, it was turned into an ABC television series starring Van Williams as the title character and Bruce Lee as Kato. It ran for one season.