Seems like love is in the air on the set one of Fox's grittiest shows.

"Gotham" stars Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin, who play love interests on the DC universe drama, are reportedly dating in real life, according to People.

The co-stars were spotted together at multiple events over Emmy Awards weekend, and posed together on the red carpet at Fox's after party. The pair were spotted talking intimately backstage at the awards show on the Emmys.com backstage cam.

Baccarin joined the show in late 2014 and her character, Dr. Leslie Thompkins, became romantically involved with McKenzie's Jim Gordon at the end of the show's first season.

It's not the first time the pair have worked together, as Baccarin -- who previously starred on "Firefly" and "Homeland" -- made a one-episode appearance on "The O.C." in 2006.

Baccarin recently split from director and producer Austin Chick, who cited irreconcilable differences when he filed for divorce from the actress in early July. The couple share one son, Julius, who will be 2 years old in October.

McKenzie, who is notoriously tight-lipped about his dating life said in a December interview with Elle that he fancies himself old-fashioned when it comes to relationships, a concept he said is "almost heretical" in an era of instantaneous online hookups.

"The loss of anonymity is the cost of doing business," he said. "But my friends are on Tinder. They have some interesting stories."

Gotham airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

