Graham Moore, "The Imitation Game" screenwriter whose Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar acceptance speech won raves on Sunday, is not gay. Ordinarily, this would not be a story. But a number of outlets and thousands of social media users mistakenly wrote that Moore was homosexual, misinterpreting his words about Alan Turing, the closeted gay subject of the movie.

As Gossip Cop reported, Moore’s speech included this powerful passage: “When I was 16 years old, I tried to kill myself, because I felt weird, and I felt different, and I felt like I did not belong. And now I’m standing here, and I would like for this moment to be for that kid out there who feels like she’s weird or she’s different or she doesn’t fit in anywhere. Yes, you do. I promise you do. Stay weird, stay different, and then when it’s your turn, and you are standing on this stage, please pass the message to the next person who comes along.”

Because his remarks came in the context of celebrating Turing, whose life was destroyed by mid-20th century persecution of homosexuality, many people believed Moore was drawing a comparison to his own life as a gay man. But he’s actually straight.

“I’m not gay, but I’ve never talked publicly about depression before or any of that, and that was so much of what the movie was about, and it was one of the things that drew me to Alan Turing so much,” he told BuzzFeed after the ceremony. “I think we all feel like weirdos for different reasons. Alan had his share of them and I had my own, and that’s what always moved me so much about his story.”

And here’s an interesting twist: Moore actually competed (albeit indirectly) against his ex-girlfriend during the awards season. Helen Estabrook, his ex, is one of the producers for "Whiplash." Both movies wound up having good nights at the Oscars, and Moore became one of the youngest screenwriters to capture an Academy Award.