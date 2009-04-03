Entertainment Tonight.

Madonna's ex-husband, director Guy Ritchie, is speaking out to ET about Madonna's efforts to adopt a three-year-old girl in Malawi.

"Madonna is a fantastic and loving mother who cares deeply about her own children, and children who may need additional help and support," Guy tells ET.

"I fully supported Madonna in her decision to apply for this adoption, and I am saddened that her application has been rejected. She is motivated only by being a caring parent who seeks to share some of the advantages and opportunities that her life has given her.

"This time it did not work out, but there will be other opportunities and I wish her well in them. She is a great mum."

A judge in Malawi denied the adoption application on Friday, but Madonna's lawyer tells the Associated Press that the star will appeal the decision.