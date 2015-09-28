Best co-parents ever?

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin proved just how close they still are after "conscious uncoupling" last March, reuniting on Sunday to celebrate Gwyneth's 43rd birthday. The friendly exes were spotted hugging, with Gwyneth even giving Chris an affectionate kiss on the cheek.

The former couple, who were married for over a decade, had brunch at Prune restaurant in New York City, and were accompanied by their two children, 11-year-old Apple and 9-year-old Moses, as well as Gwyneth's mother, actress Blythe Danner. Blythe is also clearly still on good terms with her 38-year-old ex son-in-law, chatting with him as he entered his car.

"Gwyneth and Chris seemed just fine, a little flirty and stayed close to one another," an eyewitness tells ET about their meet-up. "Blythe and Chris still appear close, still acting as a family together."

Gwyneth opened up about her "imperfect" relationship with the Coldplay frontman in July.

"It's been hard, and we've gone through really difficult times, but we've always said these children are our priority," Gwyneth shared at the #BlogHer15 conference in New York. "What that really means is even though today you hate me and you never want to see me again, we're going to brunch because it's Sunday and that's what we're going to do."

"I'm very, very lucky that I have a partner who's willing to do it with me in a really collaborative way," she added. "I'm really for Chris, and he's really for me, and our children are our priority."

Of course, it helps that they've both clearly moved on in their dating lives. Gwyneth and her boyfriend, producer Brad Falchuk, went public on social media with their relationship last Monday, when the Oscar-winning actress celebrated the premiere of his new Fox show, Scream Queens, in Los Angeles.

In July, the two packed on the PDA during a romantic Italian vacation. The couple has been linked together since last July, but have largely kept under the radar.

Meanwhile, Chris moved on with 25-year-old Jennifer Lawrence, though the on-again/off-again couple reportedly broke up again late last month. "Chris doesn't really want the relationship to end, but he needs to be flexible so he can see his family as much as possible with his own work schedule," a source close to Chris told People. "He's crazy about Jen but wants to keep his own schedule and be able to do what he wants when he wants to do it."

