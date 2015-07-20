Although Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, have appeared to have one of the most amicable splits ever, the 42-year-old actress is now admitting that their relationship isn't always so rosy.

But one thing the parents do agree on is that their children -- 11 year-old Apple and 9-year-old Moses -- always come first.

"It's been hard, and we've gone through really difficult times, but we've always said these children are our priority," Gwyneth candidly said at the #BlogHer15 conference in New York on Friday, where she was a keynote speaker. "What that really means is even though today you hate me and you never want to see me again, we're going to brunch because it's Sunday and that's what we're going to do."

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes on All Her Famous Exes -- Brad Pitt Was 'Too Good for Me'

"It's definitely imperfect," she added about her relationship with her 38-year-old ex.

Of course, that's not to say she doesn't also praise him for making their split as easy as possible. Gwyneth reiterated that Chris and her are still "really good friends."

"I'm very, very lucky that I have a partner who's willing to do it with me in a really collaborative way," she admitted. "I'm really for Chris, and he's really for me, and our children are our priority."

The "Mortdecai" actress revealed how she explained all the tabloid stories about their "conscious uncoupling" to their adorable kids.

"'You know Daddy and I are famous and there's going to be a lot of stuff out there,'" she said she told Apple and Moses. "'I can't control what you'll see. But you know what's real and how much we love you.'"

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Is the Splitting Image of Her

Perhaps Gwyneth and Chris have managed to remain so amicable since both stars have clearly been moved on with their love lives. Chris is dating 24-year-old Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, while Gwyneth is currently dating Ryan Murphy's producing partner, Brad Falchuk. Watch the video below to see Gwyneth and Brad packing on the PDA -- and showing off their swimsuit bods -- while on a romantic Italian vacation together earlier this month.