Gwyneth Paltrow wants to set the record straight when it comes to some of the controversial things she's talked about on her site Goop -- like the term "conscious uncoupling" and the practice of vaginal steaming.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winner recently opened up in an interview with business magazine Fast Company about some of the stories on her high-end lifestyle site that drew some criticism and even mockery.

One of the most famous terms Paltrow has popularized is "conscious uncoupling," which she used to describe her separation from her husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

"When I announced that I was separating on the website, [Goop editorial director Elise Loehnen] titled the piece 'Conscious Uncoupling' and I had no idea," Paltrow said.

Gwyneth defended the use of the term, and told her team at the site to explain to those asking about what it meant. "I think we are creating interesting discussions," she said of the site's backlash.

Another thing that Goop advocated which made a number of people uncomfortable was the practice of vaginal steaming, which the site endorsed back in January.

Gwyneth defended the spa treatment as medicinal, explaining, "This is a thousands-of-years-old practice in Korean spas."

She also agreed with Loehnen, who added, "It feels good … it's not like we're urging people to go out and buy ak-47s."

Despite the criticism, Goop has been growing and its popularity has been skyrocketing. The site is even planning on launching a skin care line next year, and Gwyneth is working hard to make sure the site flourishes.

"I'm at Goop every day," she said. "It's my main job. I've made commitments to people and I've taken their money, so I'm going do everything in my power to make sure that the brand scales."

So what does this mean for her acting career? When asked about being an internet mogul and an actress, Gwyneth explained, "I'm a big believer in the ampersand. I don't see it as I'm leaving something behind, I see it as this year I probably won't make a movie or I probably won't do a TV show or a play, and I'll focus on the business. It's our tendency to want to put women in one little category. That's where we like them."

Gwyneth appears on the cover of the September issue of Fast Company, which is available online on Aug. 3 and hits newsstands Aug. 10.