It appears those working at Goop have a sense of humor.

This past week on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert made light of Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website, and those like it, by declaring that he too would be launching his own brand called Covetton House.

WATCH: 8 Funniest Moments From Stephen Colbert's Late Show Debut

"Yes, it's now possible for everyone to achieve the exact same, one-of-a-kind, curated lifestyle by buying in from a celebrity," Colbert joked. "With all these lifestyle brands, you finally get to know your favorite celebs from the comfort of their own homepages."

In his spoof promotional video for Covetton House, the late-night host quipped, "Treat you to some of me. In fact, I envy you. Because unlike you, I never had a me to tell me what I liked."

MORE: The 8 Goop-iest Things We Learned From the Newest Profile on Gwyneth Paltrow's Company

Goop went along with the joke and in response put up a blog post titled: "6 Fail-Proof Tips for Launching a Men's Lifestyle Site."

"It's about time someone brought a sausage or two to this clam bake," the website touts.

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Supports Boyfriend Brad Falchuk at Scream Queens Premiere

The witty tips include "Get good at telling people what to do." Goop suggests that "evergreen beauty content" is "SEO gold."

"Take, for example, achieving the perfectly imperfect man bun -- subject line: The Panty Dropper of Hairstyles -- which you can easily stretch into a six-part slideshow (six times the pageviews!), complete with product integration," the site reads.

MORE: This Is How Much It Costs to Buy Everything on Gwyneth Paltrow's 2014 Goop Gift Guide

Goop also recommends calling attention to an "artisan wellness cocktail" when finding "legitimacy by latching on to obscure trends." They argue that the cocktail recipe should be "passed down through generations of Vermont farmers, only to be resurrected in the alleys of Bushwick by two brothers who hand-craft every batch from meticulously sourced ginger, organic apple cider vinegar (raw, of course), and the highest-grade maple syrup."

Lastly, they convey that those looking to create a men's lifestyle brand should "embrace your babymaker."

WATCH: Late Show Has Donald Trump Decipher Between His Own Quotes and Stephen Colbert's Quips

"Everyone goes WILD for content about genitals, so we suggest you get ahead of the curve and write about a growing craze among men, anal bleaching," Goop recommends. "Colbert, we think this is one that will really hit home for you, both personally and professionally."

Goop's got jokes!

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow's GOOP Teaches Readers How to Pee Correctly, Encourages Lots of Sex

This isn't the first time Paltrow's brand has come up against their critics. Check out how the actress recently defended Goop for using the term "conscious uncoupling" and endorsing vaginal steaming.