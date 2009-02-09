Former "Men in Trees" star Anne Heche's next TV role will be a considerably darker one than ABC's late romantic comedy.



Heche has joined HBO's new series "Hung," which is set to premiere in the summer. She will play the ex-wife of lead character Thomas Jane, a high-school basketball coach whose life is a mess but who one thing going for him: he's well-endowed.



Heche is taking over the role from Kristin Bauer. Scenes from the pilot featuring her character will be reshot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



"Hung" is scheduled to begin shooting next month. Heche is expecting a child with her "Men in Trees" co-star, James Tupper, in the spring; there's no word on how her pregnancy will affect the show's schedule.



The show also stars Jane Adams ("Little Children"), Sianoa Smit-McPhee and Charlie Saxton. "Hung" was created by Dmitry Lipkin and Colette Burson ("The Riches"), who will executive produce with pilot director Alexander Payne ("Sideways," "Election").