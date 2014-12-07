Hailey Baldwin says she’s NOT dating Justin Bieber. There’s been plenty of speculation about a supposed romance between the model and the pop star, including a barrage of stories on bottom-feeding webloids like HollywoodLife all about how much Baldwin’s alleged fling with Bieber is purportedly hurting his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Except none of it is true.

“I’ve known him since I was so young — since I was like 13 — and we’ve just been good friends over the years,” Baldwin told E! News on Sunday. “We have just stayed close and there’s nothing more to it than that.” There you have it.

Any woman standing next to Bieber is going to be linked to him romantically by outlets desperate for a new gossip angle. Earlier this year, he was falsely rumored to be dating singer Katherine Gazda. He was repeatedly (and wrongly) tied to Kendall Jenner. He had to clear up bogus stories tying him to model Shanina Shaik. The supposed “romances” never stop.

Even Bieber’s recent decision to dye his hair blonde was weirdly seen by some outlets as a sign he was dating Baldwin. Instead of overanalyzing every little thing celebrities do and every friendship they form, tabloids and webloids would do well to wait to hear from the stars themselves when it comes to romance speculation.

