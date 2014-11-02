As if it was even possible, things are getting even uglier in the never-ending child support war between Halle Berry and her ex, Gabriel Aubry.

The Oscar-winning actress filed documents in court to try to reduce Gabriel's monthly support for their 6-year-old daughter, Nahla, from $16,000 a month to $3,800 a month, TMZ is reporting.

Gabriel is vigorously trying to fight the 400% reduction. Gabriel, a model, claims he hasn't been able to get much work since Halle's husband, Olivier Martinez, beat him up when the two got into a fist fight in 2012. Halle isn't buying it.

"There is no case, no law, no logic that says a healthy, active man gets to simply live off child support that the wealthier mother earns," Halle said, per TMZ.

The documents allege that Gabriel isn't even using the money to care for their daughter, but for his personal interests - clothing, fitness, car accessories and electronics.

A source close to Halle's husband told PEOPLE, "She does feel that he is abusing the system and taking advantage of her. Halle does work hard for her money, and it's not easy for her to juggle the two kids with her work schedule. It's understandable that she feels Gabriel should be able to make enough money to support Nahla."

The former couple splits custody of Nahla 50/50. Meanwhile, Halle and her husband have their own bundle of joy together, having welcomed son Maceo Robert Martinez in October 2013, three months after marrying in France.