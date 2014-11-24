Halle Berry is accusing Gabriel Aubry of trying to make their 6-year-old daughter Nahla look white. On Monday, her attorney Steve Kolodny faced off in court against Aubry, arguing that Aubry was highlighting and straightening Nahla’s naturally curly hair in order to make her appear less African-American.

According to TMZ, the judge ruled that neither Berry nor Aubry is allowed to transform Nahla’s natural look from this point forward. Nahla’s hair will now return to its curliness.

The hair argument is the latest in a prolonged and incredibly ugly battle between Berry and Aubry over their daughter. In 2011, Aubry allegedly called Berry the N-word during their heated custody fight. In an interview with Ebony that year, she said she considered Nahla to be “black,” despite her biracial background. Berry explained, “I feel like she’s black. I’m black and I’m her mother, and I believe in the one-drop theory… I’m not going to put a label on it. I had to decide for myself and that’s what she’s going to have to decide – how she identifies herself in the world.”

In 2012, Aubry brawled with Berry’s new partner, Olivier Martinez, over Thanksgiving. He ultimately got a restraining order against Martinez, claiming the actor had threatened to kill him. Last June, a court ordered Berry to pay Aubry $16,000 in child support per month. He was also awarded $115,000 in back support payments.