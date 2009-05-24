CANNES, France (AP) -- Austrian director Michael Haneke's somber drama "The White Ribbon" has claimed the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Haneke won the festival's Palme d'Or for his gorgeously photographed black-and-white tale that examines themes of communal guilt, distrust and punishment among residents of a small German town besieged by tragedies and strange occurrences as World War I approaches.

The second-place grand prize went to French director Jacques Audiard's prison drama "A Prophet."

The acting awards went to Charlotte Gainsbourg for Lars von Trier's "Antichrist" and Christoph Waltz for Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds."