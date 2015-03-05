Harrison Ford survived a plane crash on Thursday. The actor was piloting a vintage 2-seater airplane when he encountered trouble and crashed on the Penmar Golf Course in Venice, California. He was hurt but is alive. There are unconfirmed reports that Ford is in critical condition.

According to TMZ, Ford sustained “multiple gashes to his head” and was bleeding when two physicians who were at the course ran over to help him. After emergency personnel rushed to the scene, Ford was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No injuries to other people have been reported at this time.

This isn’t the first time Ford, a longtime aviator, has crashed an aircraft. Back in October 1999, the actor crashed a helicopter while flying over Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. He was on a training flight with an instructor when the smashed the helicopter into the ground. Thankfully, in that instance, Ford and the instructor pilot did not suffer any injuries. The helicopter, however, was smashed.

Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for Ford for additional comment and clarification on what happened on Thursday. Ford’s camp has yet to say anything about the incident.