Celebrities are sending prayers to Harrison Ford in the wake of the actor’s plane crash on Thursday. As Gossip Cop reported, the beloved star was piloting his own plane in California when engine failure led him to crash-land in a Santa Monica, Calif., golf course.

Harrison was rushed to the hospital, where officials say he is in “fair to moderate condition.” While very bloodied due to cuts on his head, he is not believed to have life-threatening injuries. Harrison’s son Ben tweeted, “At the hospital. Dad is ok. Battered, but ok! He is every bit the man you would think he is. He is an incredibly strong man. Thank you all for your thoughts and good vibes for my dad.”

There has been an outpouring of support for Ford on Twitter from his fellow stars. Referring to last year’s Star Wars set accident that led to a broken leg, Olivia Wilde amusingly tweeted, “Harrison! Stop showing off! ♥” Marlee Matlin similarly incorporated Ford’s past, writing, “Han would shake it off, Indy would prevail! Get well Harrison!”

Josh Gad posted, “#HarrisonFord sending all my prayers.” Melissa Joan Hart also wrote, “Sending up prayers for Harrison Ford!” And Kevin Jonas tweeted, “Thoughts and prayers with Harrison Ford.”

“Closely monitoring news of my friend #HarrisonFord. Wishing him and the family well,” said Larry King. William Shatner, who is currently mourning his Star Trek co-star Leonard Nemoy, wrote about Star Wars star Ford, “Thoughts going out to Harrison Ford for a speedy recovery.” Shatner added, “Harrison had a door fall on him and he continued filming; he’s tough!”

Ellen DeGeneres said, “Sending love and positive thoughts to #HarrisonFord.” And, referencing the Delta Airlines crash-landing earlier Friday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Josh Grobran remarked, “A lot of people are alive today because of quick thinking pilots.” Gossip Cop wishes Ford a speedy recovery, and we will have updates.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Long-lasting couples

Stars who have been kicked off airplanes

The hottest guys of yesteryear