One Direction fans are telling Harry Styles to “be careful” after a Twitter user began tweeting death threats.

Accounts purportedly run by someone named Derek with the Twitter handles “@DTAustin21_” and “DTAustin21x,” which is now suspended, have been sending out tweets threatening Styles, and warning that something will happen to him on August 5 during One Direction’s concert in New Jersey. “I Made This Account To Let Everyone Know That Harry Styles Will Die, August 5th 2015, At MetLife Stadium,” he wrote in one tweet.

The disturbing messages have rallied the fan base, making “#HarryBeCareful” a trending topic. But the trend, and the original account getting banned, hasn’t stopped Derek from sending out more tweets. “You Idiots Think That A Stupid Trend like #HarryBeCareful Can Stop What’s Going To Happen…,” reads a message from Tuesday morning. “Harry Styles Will Die and No one Will be Able To Stop It.” Other tweets include, “When the Time Comes You All will Know This Isn’t a Lie,” “All of You Are Hypnotized By Harry Styles….. He is Not What You think He Is,” and “#HarryBeCareful No Matter How Careful He Will Be It will Not Prevent Him from What’s Coming.”

Yet another message reads, “He Will Die for His Sins.” While some fans are questioning whether it’s all just a joke, many are taking the tweets quite seriously. In fact, their hope is that by drawing attention to it on Twitter, security at the concert next month will be increased. Prank or not, it’s not a very funny situation at all. Gossip Cop is reaching out to Styles’ rep to see if they will be taking any action.