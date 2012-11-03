New mother Adele has yet to choose a name for her baby boy after becoming a first-time parent last month, according to one of the singing superstar's close pals.

RELATED: Alicia Keys offers motherhood advice to Adele

The "Rolling In The Deep" singer welcomed a son with boyfriend Simon Konecki on Oct. 19, but she has yet to speak out or even officially confirm the arrival of her bundle of joy.

RELATED: Charlize Theron talks motherhood

Fans believed the star was eager to protect the tot's privacy by refusing to reveal his name, but her close friend, British talk show host Alan Carr, admits that isn't the case.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner on losing the baby weight

He tells Britain's Daily Star Sunday, "He's beautiful. ­Absolutely beautiful. I saw him on Wednesday. But I need to find out what his name is before I can get a gift - you can't sign a gift 'To X' now, can you?

"He is lovely, ­really lovely. A beautiful boy and the two of them are getting on brilliantly. Really great."

Adele was seen out in public Oct. 29 for the first time since giving birth, when she took her son for a walk in a black baby carrier in London.