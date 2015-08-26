Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin have been on-again, off-again since first being linked as a couple last year, and even spent the recent Fourth of July holiday together, but the couple is now reportedly done for good.

"Chris doesn't really want the relationship to end, but he needs to be flexible so he can see his family as much as possible with his own work schedule," a source close to Martin told People. "He's crazy about Jen but wants to keep his own schedule and be able to do what he wants when he wants to do it."

For her part, J.Law was allegedly OK with the Coldplay frontman's busy schedule, but a friend of the 25-year-old Hunger Games star told the magazine she grew "tired of Chris being so noncommittal."

"Jennifer's been pretty good about sharing Chris with his family, in part because she has been too busy herself to have it become a real problem, but she still wants to see more of him," said the Martin source.

While the "two still care about each other" and spent time together over Lawrence's birthday weekend, it's rumored that Martin is moving on with "Peaky Blinders" actress Annabelle Wallis. The 38-year-old rocker was recently spotted at a dinner date with Wallis, 30, in Brooklyn.

"He has moved on quickly and has been seeing Annabelle Wallis for about a month," a source told Us Weekly. "He visited her while she was filming in Vancouver and really likes her."

