Haylie Duff is pregnant! The actress and food blogger is expecting her first child with fiancé Matt Rosenberg. The news was revealed on Tuesday.

Haylie’s sister Hilary expressed her excitement on Twitter. She wrote, “GUYS I’m going 2 be an auntie @haylieduff & @matt_sts are going to be the best parents to a sweet baby &luc will have a partner in crime.” Hilary’s son Luca is two and a half years old. Last week, Haylie posted an Instagram picture with her nephew, captioning it, “Baking #Thanksgiving cookies with my favorite little man!”

She and Rosenberg announced their engagement last April. The couple has not revealed their wedding plans. In a recent Access Hollywood interview, Duff said she and Rosenberg were in no rush. She explained, “We’re just really enjoying this phase of our relationship. I feel like, so many people, you get engaged and then it’s like, ‘OK, we have to get married within a year’ or whatever it is…We’re kind of just, like, enjoying being engaged. It’s fun to be a fiancée.” Now she gets to be a mom, too!