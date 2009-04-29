WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Attorneys are headed to court to discuss Tribune Co.'s assertion that it owns the television and movie rights to comic book character Dick Tracy.

Tribune Media Services, a Tribune subsidiary, has been battling for years with actor Warren Beatty over rights to the cartoon icon. A pretrial conference in the dispute was to be held in advance of a hearing Thursday in the Tribune Co.'s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

Tribune, which owns the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, The Sun of Baltimore and other dailies, as well as 23 TV stations, sought bankruptcy protection in December.

The Baltimore Sun Media Group announced 61 newsroom layoffs Wednesday, one week after the Chicago Tribune announced that it had cut 53 newsroom jobs.