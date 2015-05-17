Heather Morris is married! The “Glee” star wed Taylor Hubbell at Old Canyon Ranch in Topanga, California on Saturday.

Morris and Hubbell became engaged last fall after dating for more than five years. As Gossip Cop reported, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Elijah, in September of 2013. Their little one witnessed the nuptials, which were orchestrated by All Occasions Event Planning to have an outdoor, rustic ceremony and reception. Among the fun features was a photo booth with props for funny keepsake snapshots.

Morris, of course, is best known for “Glee.” Her character Brittany actually got married in the series finale earlier this year, albeit to Naya Rivera’s Santana. Rivera, who is currently expecting a baby of her own, attended the wedding with husband Ryan Dorsey. They were joined by fellow “Glee” main cast members Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz. Vanessa Lengies and Grant Gustin were in attendance, too.

Lengies posted a number of photos from the special day on Instagram, many with the caption, “#thehappyhubbell.” All Occasions also showed off glimpses of the event on the company’s Instagram page, including a video of Morris and Hubbell’s first dance surrounded by their family and friends.