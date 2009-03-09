LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Anne Heche has finalized her divorce from cinematographer husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon.

The two have been legally separated since December 2006. They married in September 2001 and split due to irreconcilable differences.

According to documents filed Monday at Los Angeles Superior Court, Heche and Laffoon will share custody of their 7-year-old son Homer when both parents are in Los Angeles.

The "Six Days Seven Nights" actress will pay $3,700 in monthly child support, as well as 75 percent of her son's private school tuition.