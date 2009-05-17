LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Reality star Holly Madison is done dancing with the stars, but she's keeping her shoes fresh for a burlesque show on the Las Vegas Strip.

Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend has signed a contract to replace actress Kelly Monaco in "Peepshow," a topless revue at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Officials say Madison will replace the "General Hospital" actress and former "Dancing With the Stars" champ starting June 22.

Monaco's run in the show was set for three months, with producers planning to continuously rotate the headline star.

The show also stars former Spice Girl Mel B.