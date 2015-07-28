Heidi Klum has found love again.

The 42-year-old supermodel is currently dating 29-year-old Vito Schnabel, a New York art dealer, and took to Instagram on Monday to profess her love for him on his birthday.

"I love you my V," she wrote on Monday alongside a black-and-white photo of the two of them looking exceptionally happy. "Happy birthday."

Heidi and Vito have been dating for over a year now, and were first linked together last February after she split with her bodyguard, Martin Kristen, in January 2014. Vito's actually no stranger to May-December romances, having been linked to Demi Moore, 52, in 2012.

Heidi and Vito have enviably been on vacation in Saint Tropez, France, for the last couple of days, to celebrate Vito entering the last year of his 20s. On Friday, Heidi showed off her incredible beach body in a simple black bikini.

"Good morning sunshine," she Instagrammed.

She also shared this impressive video of Vito wakeboarding.

Just another day in paradise for Heidi!

In June, Heidi and Vito were spotted showing some intense PDA on the beach in St. Barts.

