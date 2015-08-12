Heidi Klum dished to ET about co-parenting with her famous ex Seal and what she thinks of his new gal, Erica Packer.

It's been three years since Klum, 42, and Seal, 52, announced their split and in that time it seems the former couple has learned how to carry on amicably post-marriage. So much so that the supermodel and "America's Got Talent" judge had a recent family date night with her ex and his new flame.

"Co-parenting is very important and he is a great man," Klum told ET. "She seems lovely and I wish him all the best."

Erica is the ex-wife of Australian billionaire James Packer, who has recently been linked to Mariah Carey.

Klum has a new love in her life as well. She declared her love for 29-year-old New York art dealer Vito Schnabel via Instagram on his birthday -- July 27.

While these couples continue to move passed the end of their marriages, AGT judge Howard Stern witnessed a marriage begin earlier this month as a guest at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's secret wedding.

"I was so afraid to tell anybody I was going to the wedding that even to my wife I said we're going to Justin's birthday party," Stern told ET. "I mean, I was afraid."

"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

