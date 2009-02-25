NEW YORK (AP) -- Fifty years after debuting with "Goodbye, Columbus," Philip Roth is as prolific as ever.

Publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced Wednesday that the Pulitzer Prize-winning author will have a novel out this fall, titled "The Humbling," about an aging stage performer. Next year, he'll have another book, "Nemesis," set during a polio epidemic in 1944.

Roth, who turns 76 next month, has been averaging a book a year for the past few years.

His works include "Portnoy's Complaint," "American Pastoral" and "The Human Stain."