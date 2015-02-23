Every year, when the Oscars air their In Memoriam segment remembering those who have passed, someone notable is always left out. One name left off this year's list was celebrated comedian and TV personality Joan Rivers.

Fans and viewers noticed and voiced their outcry online, prompting the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to address criticism by issuing a statement Monday explaining the omission.

"Joan Rivers is among the many worthy artists and filmmakers we were unfortunately unable to feature in the In Memoriam segment of this year's Oscar show," the Academy's statement to the Associated Press read. "She is, however, included in our In Memoriam gallery on Oscar.com."

Rivers' daughter Melissa released a statement responding to her mother's omission from the Oscars segment Monday evening.

"It would have been nice, especially considering the impact she had on the awards season, but Cooper [Melissa's son] and I have been overwhelmed with support and love over my mom's passing and we choose to focus on that," Melissa said.

Despite five decades of celebrated work in Hollywood, and years of red carpet coverage, Rivers was also noticeably absent from the GRAMMYs' In Memoriam segment earlier this month, despite winning a posthumous GRAMMY award this year.

Rivers passed away in September due to complications stemming from a routine endoscopy in New York.

