A teacher at Hampshire High School in West Virginia screened Fifty Shades of Grey in her classroom as a reward to her students for their good behavior. When the teacher recently asked the kids what movie they wanted to see, the students said they would like to watch the erotic film, which stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. The teacher, who claims she wasn’t familiar with the S&M and bondage-themed movie, willingly obliged.

Unfortunately for the students, an assistant principal at Hampshire High School walked by the class and recognized the movie. The film was immediately stopped, well before any of the sexually-explicit scenes were shown.

“I will say it was an extreme lack of judgment from an otherwise very capable teacher,” the high school’s principal, Jeff Woofter, told Charleston Daily Mail. “The teacher didn’t do a background check on the movie or even ask about it.” The principal did not say whether or not the teacher would be reprimanded.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Fifty Shades of Grey earned more than $36 million during its Valentine’s Day debut. Just two weeks ago, the first trailer for the film’s sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, was released. There’s no word yet on how super well-behaved the students will have to be to see that film.