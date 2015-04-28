Hilary Duff confirmed on a L.A. radio show, “I’m on Tinder!” The actress said in a Tuesday interview with “Valentine in the Morning” that she just starting using the online dating app and talking to “nine guys right now.”

Duff’s profile was discovered over the weekend by a Reddit user, who posted, “I found Lizzy (sic) McGuire.” Duff, however, wasn’t interested in him. “Bad news guys,” posted the Reddit user, who added, “No match from the Duffster. My dreams are shattered.”

Duff explained on the radio show why she joined the dating service. “I was sitting with my friends one night at the house and we were joking around,” began Duff. She continued, “In my life, I have always had really serious boyfriends. I’ve always met people through work and I have never been on a blind date. And so, what’s the worst that could happen?” She added, “I think I’m talking to probably about nine guys right now.”

When asked what she was looking for in a guy, Duff said she hates beef cake photos. “I don’t want to see a shirtless mirror selfie. That’s instantly a left.” She said she was more interested in “someone that looks like they do fun things and someone that can make you laugh in my profile… I like that, I’ve never dated like a total normie.”

As for whether men are aware she’s famous, Duff noted, “Some people don’t know, some people act like they don’t know, and some people are like, ‘This is a joke right?'”