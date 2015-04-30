Hilary Duff may be on Tinder to not only meet a guy, but also to help sell a reality dating show. As Gossip Cop reported, the actress confirmed on Tuesday that she’s on Tinder and talking “nine guys right now.” The next night, she went on a bowling date with one of them, but Duff wasn’t alone. In addition to bringing along some friends, Duff was followed by a TV crew. It seems now that Duff plans to document a number of her dates, all in an effort to sell a reality show about her being single and diving back into the dating scene.

As Gossip Cop previously noted, Duff filed for divorce from Mike Comrie in February, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She’s also seeking primary physical custody of their three-year-old son Luca. Since the divorce filing, Duff has been using her phone not only to find men on Tinder, but to also perhaps attract them with her sexy selfies. In March, she posted a number of photos of herself on Instagram in a teensy bikini, along with the message, “Hey #moms #westillgotit #loveyourbod.”

And even though Duff told Cosmopolitan in a recent interview, “I don’t know if people are meant to be together forever,” she’s now certainly willing to look for another Mr. Right, at least for the cameras. Gossip Cop has reached out to Duff’s rep about the proposed reality dating show, but has yet to hear back.

