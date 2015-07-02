Hilary Swank revealed this week that she's put her movie career on hold to take care of her ailing father, Stephen Swank.

The two-time Academy Award winner gave a candid interview to HuffPost Live in which she shared that her father, a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant, has been living at her home with her since undergoing a lung transplant.

WATCH: The Stars Who Celebrated Their First Father's Day

The "Million Dollar Baby" actress described the experience as "an honor," and said that she's more than happy to give up Hollywood roles to act as her father's sole caretaker.

"There's been job opportunities that I've passed on ... But I mean, really, what we're here for is our family, right?" Swank said. "There's been a couple projects that are beautiful, but in the end, there's nothing I want to do more other than being with my dad in his time of need. You can't get this time back."

The 40-year-old actress said that if she did not step up to care for her dad herself she would "always look back and regret it."

NEWS: Hilary Swank Celebrates Man's Best Friend

Swank, who's acknowledged in the past that she was not close to her father as a child, said that the one-on-one time with the senior Swank has allowed the two to form "a bond."

"It's actually kind of healing in a way," she said.

Swank's next projects include Starz's star-studded series "The One Percent" and providing voice work on Spark, set for a 2016 release.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Father's Day 2015: See how the celebs celebrated

Hilary Swank style profile

Hilary Swank 'deeply regrets' attending party for Chechen leader