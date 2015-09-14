Hillary Clinton praised Kim Kardashian and offered Kanye West campaign advice in a new interview. She also said she’s “looking forward” to debating Donald Trump.

In a sit-down with Mario Lopez of “Extra,” Clinton mentioned that she just met Kardashian for the first time at a fundraiser last month in Los Angeles. The Democratic presidential candidate who, as Gossip Cop noted, took a selfie with the reality star at the event at Scooter Braun’s home, said, “I really enjoyed meeting her. I really found her to be warm and very personable. She had a nice way of introducing her husband, as if I didn’t know who he was, right, and I enjoy seeing her with her daughter.” Of Kardashian, Clinton further expressed that “all of us in our own ways can be inspirational or aspirational for people… and I certainly think many people see her as someone who gets up every day and tries to figure out how to make that day successful.”

As for Kardashian’s husband announcing he’s running for president in 2020, Clinton said if she’s seeking re-election, she would ask West “to wait four years,” but if she’s not, the former Secretary of State would suggest “he has comfortable shoes because there’s a lot of walking involved” with campaigning.

About a more immediate possible political foe, Clinton told “Extra” she’s concerned about Donald Trump because “a lot of what he has said has been really inflammatory and destructive.” That said, Clinton revealed, “I am certainly looking forward, if he were the nominee, to debating him in the general election because there’s a lot to talk about starting with his really outrageous statements about immigration.”