Hillary Clinton promoted an endorsement from Beyonce on Friday, tweeting “Say you’ll Bey on Team #Hillary2016, too.” The superstar appeared earlier this week at a campaign fundraiser organized by L.A. Reid for the Democratic presidential contender, where the singer was photographed mingling with guests. The event reportedly raised $1.1. million for Clinton’s war chest.

The tweet, sent by Clinton’s campaign on her official account, highlighted a Marie Claire headline that read, “Beyonce Just Publicly Showed her Support For Hillary Clinton’s Presidential Campaign.” Using social media to point out Beyonce’s support could be a sly attempt to reach out to so-called “Beyonce voters,” a voting group originally coined last year by Jesse Watters on Fox News in a nod to the singer’s hit song “Single Ladies.”

While the commentator originally meant the term in a pejorative sense, saying “Beyonce voters” were “single ladies” who voted primarily based on issues like birth control “because they’re not depending on their husbands,” the term was recently re-appropriated in a viral video by Elizabeth Plank of Mic, who vowed to take back the term as “a representation of women as a powerful force in voting, particularly young women, who are the fastest growing demographic.” Single women make up a quarter of the voting population nationally, and will be an important target voting group in the 2016 presidential election.

Of course, Clinton may also be trying to appeal to Beyonce’s far-reaching fan base, which some say was well used by President Obama.