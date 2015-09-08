Hillary Clinton isn't thrilled about running against Kanye West in the 2020 presidential election.

During the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, the 38-year-old rapper announced his plans to join the race for Commander-in-chief in five years, but Clinton tells Ellen DeGeneres that she hopes he holds off on his political aspirations.

"I heard him make the announcement and he said he wanted to run in 2020," Clinton said. "I would only ask him if I'm running for reelection to wait."

She added, "But otherwise a lot of people want to run for President these days."

The 67-year-old politician also commented on possibly being one of the oldest presidents. "Well I think it's very important, but the way I look at it is I would be the youngest women ever elected President of the United States," Clinton responded.

She has a point!

While Clinton seems on the fence about West's run for president, Rihanna is on board.

"I mean people are voting for [Donald] Trump," the "B---- Better Have My Money" singer told ET. "Who wouldn't vote for Kanye?!"

