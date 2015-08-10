(NBC)

Hoda Kotb became emotional on Monday’s “Today Show” while talking about the death of Kathie Lee Gifford’s husband Frank Gifford. Watch the video below.

On Monday’s show, Kotb opened up about how colleague Kathie Lee was doing, telling the other co-hosts, “She said this is not a tragedy. I was holding her hand, [and] she said, ‘A 4-year-old girl having cancer is a tragedy.’ She said Frank lived to be almost 85. She said he lived an incredible life, has an incredible family and an incredible legacy. She said his life is a triumph.” Kotb then wiped away a tear, adding, “She is remarkably strong. I’m in awe of her even today.”

Kotb became choked up speaking of Kathie Lee’s strength, and then when she returned during the 10 a.m. hour for usual anchoring stint, the co-host was emotional again. She was joined by Jenna Bush Hager for an extended tribute to both Frank and Kathie Lee, who watched the segment. “Thank you Hoda and Jenna for your love and beautiful tribute to Frank. I’m in tears,” she tweeted minutes after it aired.

As Gossip Cop reported, Frank died Sunday in his Connecticut home at the age of 84. A statement from the family said Frank passed from natural causes. Shortly after news broke of Frank’s death, Kathie Lee reached out to fans on Twitter thanking everyone for their support. “Deeply grateful to all 4 ur outpouring of grace. We r steadfast in our faith & finding comfort in knowing where Frank is,” she tweeted, adding, “Philippians 4:13.”

It’s not clear when Kathie Lee will return to her on-air duties.