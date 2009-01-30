The St. Petersburg Times is reporting that Brooke Hogan is finalizing negotiations to participate in a wrestling match next week at the Florida State Fair.

Brooke, who is famous for being the daughter of pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, is reportedly going to wrestle against the son of another 80's wrestling great, "Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

According to the paper's sources, the deal is "90 percent done". Let's say our prayers (and eat our vitamins) that the other ten percent comes through, because after watching a few seasons of "Hogan Knows Best", what we REALLY want to see is how well the Hulkster has taught his only daughter to do a flying elbow drop from the top rope of a wrestling ring.

Brooke may have finally found her true calling.