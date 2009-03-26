Entertainment Tonight.

ET can confirm that reality show star Holly Madison was examined Thursday after suffering pain in her side. Will she compete on "DWTS" next Monday?

Holly's rep tells ET that the star received medical attention after experiencing pain in her rib area. "While she is not suffering from a broken rib, she does continue to feel a great deal of discomfort and was prescribed pain medication," her rep says.

"She is committed to the show and her partner, Dmitry [Chaplin], and will rest when she can. She fully hopes and, at this time, expects to dance on Monday," Holly's rep adds to ET.