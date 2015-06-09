People's faith in marriage is about to be shaken to its core! After 26 seasons of devoted matrimony -- or just over a decade, in the context of "The Simpsons" actual universe where no one ever ages -- television's most enduring couple are going to get legally separated.

What hope does any married couple have if an alcoholic, dangerously overweight, impossibly stupid, child-abusing lunatic can't make it work with his long-suffering, enabling wife?

"The Simpsons" executive producer Al Jean revealed the surprising news in an interview with Variety earlier this week.

"In the [season 27] premiere, it's discovered after all the years Homer has narcolepsy and it's an incredible strain on the marriage. Homer and Marge legally separate, and Homer falls in love with his pharmacist, who's voiced by Lena Dunham," Jean said, adding that some of the other women from HBO's "Girls" will also provide voice cameos.

To be fair, this isn't the first time Homer and Marge split. Aside from the dozens upon dozens of episodes where Homer's stupidity and inconsiderateness causes Marge to consider leaving him, it was revealed in season 20 that, due to a clerical error, the couple had been legally divorced since Season 8, unbeknownst to Homer and Marge themselves.

However it's likely that Homer and Marge's legal separation will be worked out by the end of the episode, and the show's status quo will be reestablished. That's why we all love sitcoms so much!

In Jean's interview, the long-time producer also revealed a few other upcoming Simpsons storylines, including an episode where, "Lisa befriends a homeless woman [played by "SNL" actress Kate McKinnon] who turns out to be an incredible singer."

Jean also said that, during the upcoming season's "Treehouse of Terror" episode, Sideshow Bob would finally murder Bart, and that the fan favorite character from "The Simpsons Movie," Spiderpig, would be making a return.

