The feuding continues! Hope Solo was firing back after former "Dancing With the Stars" partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy called her a "sh---- person."

The soccer star shared a photo on Twitter on Oct. 13 of DWTS judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli holding scoreboard signs with the number "1."

The tweet was seemingly in response to Maks' recent unfiltered interview on the "Allegedly" podcast, where he told hosts Matthew Cole Weiss and Theo Von, Hope was "just a sh---- person."

"You can have a sh---- life growing up, but if you're a bad person, there's no excuse for that," he said after playing a game of "F---, marry or kill," where he said he would chose to "kill" his season 13 partner.

The two have been feuding since 2012 after Hope released her book, "Solo: A Memoir of Hope," in which the 34-year-old athlete alleged that Maks slapped her in the face during dance rehearsals.

"He manhandled me in rehearsals from the start, pushing me, whacking my stomach, bending my arms roughly," she wrote. "Maks was rough and mean with me, flinging me and pushing me around. I could see the shocked looks on the faces of the other dancers. ... He wanted my head in a specific position. To achieve that, he slapped me across the face. Hard."

The 35-year-old dancer has denied allegations, but did admit to ET in May, that he "made mistakes" and "may have come across as angry in some instances in the past" on the competition show.