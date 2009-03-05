NEW YORK (AP) -- A spokesman for Ed McMahon says a lengthy hospital stay hasn't dampened his spirits as he prepares to mark his 86th birthday.

The veteran TV personality plans to observe his birthday Friday in an undisclosed Los Angeles hospital with friends and family on hand, says his spokesman, Howard Bragman.

McMahon, the longtime sidekick of talk-show host Johnny Carson, has been hospitalized for several weeks, suffering from pneumonia and other ailments, but improving every day, according to Bragman.