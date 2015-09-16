All eyes were not on moderator Jake Tapper, or even Donald Trump, during Wednesday night's GOP debate.

In fact, a new celebrity was born when Twitter users noticed a handsome mystery man sitting behind Tapper.

The hashtags #MysteryHottie and #HotDebateGuy quickly started trending alongside #GOPdebate.

#mysteryhottie #areyousingle #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/IGTO82745j

The most appealing person at the debate #hotdebateguy pic.twitter.com/qwh2X8nxnr

Thinking of turning Republican for the hottie behind Jake Tapper, someone please stop me. pic.twitter.com/NXPQ4YcTpQ

And the tweets got pretty silly:

Holy Jesus's beard - can we talk about that hunk behind jake tepper? #GOPDebate

Time to just put the #HotDebateGuy on the ten dollar bill

I'm gonna miss you, #HotDebateGuy #guybehindJakeTapper

Can we ask this guy his views? Or primarily what his ideal first date is? #GOPDebate #HotDebateGuy pic.twitter.com/goMc8kCy5Y

CBS News revealed that the man of the hour was Greg Caruso, the 24-year-old son of billionaire California real estate developer Rick Caruso. He attended Brentwood High School and the University of Southern California, and is an aspiring filmmaker, directing the documentary "Making the American Man."

Everyone is saying #HotDebateGuy is named Greg Caruso and I'm just saying Kelly Caruso has a really nice ring to it

#GOPDebate #CNNDebate

Caruso told CNN that he learned of his Twitter fame when he started receiving texts from friends.

"It's pretty hilarious," he said. "Social media can focus on some guy at the debate instead of the debate."

Caruso, who reportedly does not have any social media accounts, also shared that he looks up to former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

As for who he thought did the best at the GOP debate, he told CNN that Jeb Bush was most "improved," while Carly Fiorina "held her own."

He did not, however, reveal if he was single. That is still a mystery.

