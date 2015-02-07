For Chrissy Teigen, weight loss can happen in just two days, but what's her secret?

Known for eating what she wants and Instagramming it, the model was recently asked by ELLE how she loses weight in a time frame of only five days.

Her response was that she works out, drinks juices and eats salads just like most people, but she still puts what she wants on her food.

"I love taking the salads I get from those crazy organic delivery places and putting them on a plate and then roasting my own lamb to put on top. I balance it well."

Just last week, she was seen on a double date eating Waffle House with her husband John Legend and reality star Kim Kardashian with her husband Kanye West. Teigen, 29, admits that eating differently also affects her weight.

"And listen, if I'm not eating Waffle House and Taco Bell and Jack in the Box, anything will make me lose weight."

But that doesn't mean she feels guilty for indulging! "I usually indulge late at night and it makes me so happy. It makes me so physically happy, she says. My endorphins just rush."

While she loves food, she does not have her own diet plan yet. She explains, "If I did a diet I would do Paleo, except they have no cheese, which is very upsetting. I'm going to start my own Chrissy diet that's like Paleo plus cheese."

And she's not willing to give up her fast food as she says, "Plus late Saturday night drive-through."

