Scott Baio and his wife Renee opened up to ET about her courageous health battle and the unexpected ways that it's inspired them.

In June, the 55-year-old actor announced that his wife was diagnosed with meningioma brain tumors, which Renee described to ET as "benign tumors that grow on the outer casing of the brain."

The diagnosis has presented the family with many issues to worry about, but the couple told us that their family is facing the fear with faith.

WATCH: Scott Baio's Wife Renee Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

"I will tell you my faith in God is greater than the fear of the unknown," Renee said.

Renee's diagnosis came after she started having intense migraines two years ago -- a problem that doctors first thought was due to hormones.

When the brain tumor diagnosis came back, Scott was forced to contemplate what he would do without Renee, who is not only his wife but the mother of their 7-year-old daughter Bailey.

"It was all about our kid," Scott said. "I would've been devastated for our daughter, because she's everything to us, so that would've crushed her."

This wasn't the first time the family found themselves in this position, as Renee has been plagued with health issues in the past. Five years ago doctors found that she was in the early stages of breast cancer, having three successful lumpectomies. Being a cancer survivor already didn't make the tumor diagnosis any easier to take, especially when it came to finding the right time to tell their daughter.

WATCH: Scott Baio Talks About His Family

"Before we told our daughter, he had put his head on my shoulder in the kitchen and he wept, and our daughter witnessed this, and she said, 'Mommy, why are you making Daddy cry? You need to apologize. You apologize for making Daddy cry,'" Renee said. "So I bit the inside of my mouth and I said, 'I'm sorry, Daddy, for making you cry.' You just got to be strong."

Scott said that he derives much of his strength from Renee.

"I'm tough in a different way," Scott said. "She's life tough."

ET was with Scott at his first celebrity golf tournament benefitting the Bailey Baio Angel Foundation. Scott and Renee set up the charity when Bailey was born and misdiagnosed with a rare metabolic disorder called glutaric academia type 1. Even though Bailey is healthy now, the family continues with the organization to heighten awareness on the importance of comprehensive newborn screening.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Teen idols: Where are they now?

Stars at Disneyland

Stars from Brooklyn