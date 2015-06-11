Celebrity chef Bobby Flay was burned earlier this month when someone flew a "cheater" banner over his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, and on Thursday he was in divorce court with his estranged wife, Law & Order: SVU star Stephanie March.

"What's happening most likely today is a court will set a road map," entertainment attorney Richard Roth told ET.

According to reports, March has accused the chef of cheating on her with three women, including Mad Men star January Jones.

"It's very hard to prove and win a cheating case because you need the evidence," Roth said. "If in fact [March] can deem that pre-nuptial agreement to be null and void, then she would get what's allowed for under the law. If he's allegedly worth $20 million and that was and that was earned during the marriage, she goes from $5,000 a month and $1 million to a $10 million payout."

News of Flay and March's separation broke in April. The two wed 10 years ago on Feb. 20, 2005 after four years of dating.

March is Bobby's third wife. He was previously married to Kate Connelly and chef Debra Ponzek.