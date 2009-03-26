Entertainment Tonight

Howard K. Stern has begun to build his legal team to fight felony conspiracy charges.

Stern, along with Dr. Sandeep Kapoor and Dr. Khristine Eroshevich, were accused of three felony counts of conspiracy to furnish Anna Nicole Smith with drugs before her death. The docs also face additional charges for writing fraudulent prescriptions.

Leading his defense team will be criminal defense attorney Steven H. Sadow of Atlanta, Georgia along with criminal defense attorney J. Christopher Smith of Los Angeles, California. Civil litigators L. Lin Wood of Atlanta, Georgia and M. Krista Barth of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida will be assisting Mr. Sadow and Mr. Smith in the defense.

"Despite Mr. Stern's lack of financial resources, I welcome the opportunity to travel across the country to lead this defense team of professionals dedicated to the representation of an innocent man," Mr. Sadow tells ET. "This unjust prosecution threatens not only Mr. Stern, it also threatens physician-patient relationships and the efforts of individuals to assist loved ones, particularly celebrities, in protecting their privacy while receiving medical care and treatment ordered by their physicians."