A judge has delayed the arraignment of Howard K. Stern on felony charges that he conspired with two doctors to give Anna Nicole Smith hundreds of prescription drugs that led to her fatal 2007 overdose.

Stern, 40, and Dr. Khristine Eroshevich, 61, will now enter their pleas on May 13, Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner Kristi Lousteau said Tuesday. Another doctor, Sandeep Kapoor, 40, is also scheduled to be arraigned on that date.

At a press conference outside the courthouse, a lawyer for Stern -- who appeared emotionless in court Tuesday -- said his client was looking forward to a jury trial so he can be found "not guilty."

"Howard is innocent," attorney Steve Sadow told reporters. "Let me repeat, he is innocent."

With the help of the doctors, prosecutors allege that Stern provided Smith, an addict, with hundreds of dangerous drugs -- many of which were prescribed under false names -- that led to her February 2007 death at the age of 39.

If convicted of the felony charges, Stern and the doctors face up to five years, eight months, in prison.