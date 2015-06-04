"Magic Mike XXL" is gearing up to be a two-hour excuse to watch super-buff heartthrobs taking it all off on stage. So it only makes sense that Howie Mandel is involved.

The "America's Got Talent" judge sat down with Ellen DeGeneres recently, and Ellen gave everyone a treat by showing a sneak peek at Mandel's "Magic Mike" "cameo," in which the comedian dances shirtless with some other shirtless men.

Actually, as Mandel is quick to point out, it's just footage from a particularly revealing episode of "AGT." But Ellen does compliment the 59-year-old comic on his physique.

"I am in great shape. I'm in phenomenal shape," Mandel said. "I have a Jane Fonda tape. I have 'On Golden Pond.' I work out to that, and that movie's an hour and a half."

Mandel also credits his fit figure to "running on a treadmill."

"I don't turn it on so it's a short run just from the end of the treadmill right to the front," Mandel added. "And then if I have any more energy I'll do a width. I'll do a width back and forth twice."

Mandel's full Ellen interview airs Friday, June 5.